Buccaneers postpone season-opening football game vs. Southern Shreveport

Blinn’s season will now kick off Saturday, Sept. 11, vs. Kilgore College

BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College football game originally scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 4, against Southern Shreveport has been postponed in accordance with NJCAA COVID-19 safety protocols.

To ensure the safety of all coaches and players, Blinn is adhering to NJCAA protocols and the guidance of local health officials. The NJCAA COVID-19 home page is available at https://www.njcaa.org/covid19.

The Buccaneers are now slated to open their season Saturday, Sept. 11, against Kilgore College. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Cub Stadium in Brenham.