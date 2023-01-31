Hogs' strong defense shuts down Texas A&M

Makhel Mitchell finished with nine points, a career-high 13 rebounds and a season-high seven blocks to help the Razorbacks to their third consecutive SEC victory.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas men's basketball team handed Texas A&M its second SEC loss of the season with an 81-70 victory Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) shot lights out in the first half. Junior guard Davonte Davis nailed a three-pointer to give Arkansas a 13-10 lead with 13:45 to play in the first half.

Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council added a jumper five minutes later to extend the Hogs' lead to 24-18.

Council and Davis each scored a game-high 19 points. Council finished with six rebounds and four assists, while Davis collected four assists and one rebound.

Freshman guard Jordan Walsh posted 12 points and seven rebounds for the Razorbacks as the crowd of 19,200 at Bud Walton Arena rose to their feet with 5:03 to play in the first half.

After a block by senior forward Makhel Mitchell, Walsh caught a pass from Davis and drove in for a bucket while drawing a foul.

Walsh made the following free throw to put Arkansas ahead 31-21.

The Razorbacks shot 58% from the field in the first half and led 42-34 after the first 20 minutes. The 42 points were the most allowed in a first half all season for Texas A&M (15-7, 7-2).

The Aggies didn't go away in the second half.

With 4:10 remaining, Texas A&M put together a 10-2 run to cut Arkansas's lead to 68-64 after a layup by graduate student guard Dexter Dennis.

Despite committing 17 turnovers, the Hogs were able to anchor down on defense thanks to the impact of Makhel Mitchell and senior forward Makhi Mitchell.

Makhel Mitchell finished with nine points, a career-high 13 rebounds and a season-high seven blocks, while Makhi Mitchell added six points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Arkansas tallied 13 total blocks and held the Aggies to 34.2% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three.

The Hogs were able to use that defense, knock down free throws and put together a 13-6 run down the stretch to seal the wire-to-wire victory.

Arkansas finished the game shooting 50% from the field, including 33.3% from three. Davis made four of the Razorbacks' six threes which tied his career high.

The Razorbacks, who have won their last three SEC games, will return to action on the road Saturday against South Carolina. Coverage from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., begins at 2:30 p.m. Central on the SEC Network.