March Madness: TCU, other Texas teams head to NCAA men's basketball tournament

The Horned Frogs went 21-12 (9-9 conference) this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs are joining the madness!

TCU is headed to the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the No. 6 seed in the West Region.

They will be facing the winner of a play-in game between Arizona State and Nevada that will take place on Wednesday, March 15.

TCU is scheduled to play on Friday in Denver, Colorado.

The Fort Worth university (21-12 overall, 9-9 conference) has now made the big tournament three times in the last six seasons under head coach Jamie Dixon.

Dancing for the third time in six years and in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 70 years!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/sdQj0NNKM1 — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) March 12, 2023

This season nearly matched last year's record (21-13), which also took them to the NCAA tournament.

According to the school, this is the first time in 70 years that the team made the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons.

TCU recently fell to the Texas Longhorns, 66-60, in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.

Here's a look at the other Texas teams taking part in March Madness:

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky - Midwest

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate - Midwest

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State - Midwest

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara - South

Two Texas teams are also in play-in games for a spot in the first round of the NCAA tournament: