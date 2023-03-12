March Madness: TCU, other Texas teams head to NCAA men's basketball tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs are joining the madness!
TCU is headed to the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the No. 6 seed in the West Region.
They will be facing the winner of a play-in game between Arizona State and Nevada that will take place on Wednesday, March 15.
TCU is scheduled to play on Friday in Denver, Colorado.
The Fort Worth university (21-12 overall, 9-9 conference) has now made the big tournament three times in the last six seasons under head coach Jamie Dixon.
This season nearly matched last year's record (21-13), which also took them to the NCAA tournament.
According to the school, this is the first time in 70 years that the team made the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons.
TCU recently fell to the Texas Longhorns, 66-60, in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.
Here's a look at the other Texas teams taking part in March Madness:
- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky - Midwest
- No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate - Midwest
- No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State - Midwest
- No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara - South
Two Texas teams are also in play-in games for a spot in the first round of the NCAA tournament:
- Texas Southern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson for the No. 16 seed in the East Region
- Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. SE Missouri State for the No. 16 seed in the South Region