Houston Final Four weekend guide: events, transportation, parking, street closures

Houston can be a little overwhelming for visitors so it's good to have a game plan. Here's a guide that includes events, how to get to them and where to park.

HOUSTON — Final Four weekend is here and that means Houston is welcoming tens of thousands of visitors with some good old-fashioned Texas hospitality.

No game ticket? No problem! There are plenty of other things to do in H-Town this weekend, including the March Madness Music Festival and Fan Fest.

No doubt, H-Town can be a little overwhelming for visitors so it's good to have a game plan. That's why we've put together this guide that includes events, how to get to them and where to park.

March Madness Music Festival

The three-day music festival is free, but you need to go online to get a ticket in advance. You'll need a government-issued ID at the gate that matches the name on the ticket and they're not transferable.

The concerts are outdoors at Discovery Green, which is right across from the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. It's going to be hot and humid so wear cool clothes and comfy shoes. Don't forget to check out our latest Houston forecast.

Friday, March 31

Tickets for Friday's AT&T Block Party featuring Houston native Megan Thee Stallion are gone.

Saturday, April 1

Maggie Rogers

Lil Nas X

Sunday, April 2

Tim McGraw

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Mickey Guyton

March Madness Music Festival bag policy: What's not allowed inside

Fan Fest

You don't have to be a basketball fan to have a blast at Fan Fest downtown at the GRB Convention Center.

The family-friendly event will include interactive games, celebs, athletes and autographs. We're the only TV station broadcasting live inside the GRB so be sure you stop by and say howdy!

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Kids 12 and younger get in free. Fans with tickets to Final Four or the Astros and Rockets games this weekend also get in free.

DAILY SCHEDULE: Plan your day at Fan Fest

Other Final Four activities downtown

Tip-off Tailgate at NRG Park

Downtown isn't the only spot for Final Four festivities! There are two free events at NRG Park Friday, including the Tip-off Tailgate party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They're enjoying live music, games, team pep rallies and more. You can even shoot a basketball through a cannon!

Stop by “The BEEF," a 30-foot space shuttle-themed food truck, for a free Wendy's hamburger, BBQ-seasoned french fries and an Interstellar Strawberry Frosty treat.

Hundreds of fans were already lined up when the gates opened Friday morning.

Tip-off Tailgates only for fans with Final Four game tickets will also be held before the semifinal game Saturday and the national championship game Monday.

WHEN: Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, Monday, April 3

HOURS (subject to change):

Friday - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday - 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday - 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Park - Blue Lot

Reese's Final Four Friday

The public is also invited to NRG Stadium Friday to watch the Final Four teams practice.

The free event also features the Reese's NABC All-Star Game, featuring top senior student-athletes from all over the country.

Schedule

10 a.m. Gates Open

11 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. Florida Atlantic Team open practice

Team open practice Noon - 12:50 p.m. San Diego St. team open practice

team open practice 1 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. Miami team open practice

team open practice 2 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. UConn team open practice

team open practice 3:30 p.m. Reese's NABC All-Star Game

Downtown transportation

Parking and traffic in downtown Houston can be rough on a regular day. Add the Final Four events plus Astros and Rockets games and you're best bet is to leave the driving to someone else.

If you’re going to the Final Four festivities, you can ride the METRORail for FREE from Friday, March 31 through Monday, April 3. The free rides are on the red, green and purple rail lines. You can plan your route here on the RideMetro app.

Rideshare apps and taxis are another option but be prepared for surge pricing and long waits. Rideshare and taxi locations:

Pedicabs will be running downtown Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 a.m., and Monday from noon to 6 p.m. Here’s a map of where you can catch a ride.

Downtown parking

There is plenty of parking in downtown Houston, but there will also be a bunch of people, so plan ahead.

One of your best options is to park on the north side of downtown in the Theater District or University of Houston-Downtown, then jump on the METRORail.

You can also use one of several parking apps like DowntownHouston.org. Just click on the garage or lot icon of your choice. Some apps will allow you to reserve a space now for the Final Four weekend. Some will even show you how many spaces are available.

Street closures

Some streets downtown will be closed all weekend so plan accordingly.

Avenida de las Americas between McKinney and Lamar

McKinney between LaBranch and Crawford Street

LaBranch between Lamar and McKinney Street

Lamar between LaBranch and Crawford Street

Getting to Final Four games

All METRORail rides are free this weekend and the light rail will take you from downtown to NRG Stadium and back.

You can also catch a FREE shuttle to and from the fan zones, stadiums and surrounding locations from March 31 through April 3. Look for the wrapped Buick Encore GXZs, Envisions and Enclaves at these three hub locations:

NRG Stadium - Orange Lot #13

South Transit Center (Adjacent to George R. Brown Convention Center)

Buffalo Wild Wings @ Midtown Crossing (510 Gray St. Suite C Houston, TX)

Check your hotels for free shuttle rides, as well.

What to do while you're in Houston

There is plenty to do in the Houston area during the Final Four festivities in Houston, but if you want a break from basketball, there are plenty of other options across the city. Here are 11 hidden gems in or near downtown Houston and some of the best places to enjoy the city's diverse cuisine.

If you're driving to the games, here’s a map of the parking spots at NRG Stadium.

On Friday, March 31, which is Reese’s Men’s Final Four Friday, all lots are FREE.

For games on Saturday, April 1, and Monday, April 3, the yellow, blue and green lots at NRG are open and cost $50.