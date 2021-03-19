March Madness upsets tracker: No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 13 North Texas break brackets

Five double-digit seeds pulled off upsets Friday including 12th-seeded Oregon State, 11th-seeded Syracuse and 10th-seeded Rutgers.

A rare win by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts on Friday highlights the upsets so far in the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, better known as March Madness. Here is a look at all the upsets in the tournament, with the most recent one at the top.

Syracuse beats San Diego State, powered by 20-0 run

The decades-old zone defense of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim claimed another frustrated victim Friday night.

The No. 11 seed Orange held sixth-seeded San Diego State without a field goal for nearly a quarter of the game, sweet-shooting Buddy Boeheim hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points, and Syracuse cruised to a 78-62 victory inside Hinkle Fieldhouse and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Boeheim finished 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and 11 of 15 from the field, and Marek Dolezaj added 11 points, as Syracuse advanced.

The Orange were trailing 18-14 midway through the first half when they clamped down on defense, holding San Diego State without a field goal the rest of the half. Syracuse scored 20 straight points before the Aztecs got back on the board.

Rutgers beats Clemson for first tournament win in 38 years

Geo Baker spent part of this week using his voice to raise awareness about inequities in college sports. He’ll get to use his platform for a couple more days after helping Rutgers to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 38 years.

Baker scored 13 points, including the decisive layup with 10 seconds left, and the 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights toppled No. 7 seed Clemson 60-56 on Friday night in the Midwest Region.

Rutgers was last selected for the NCAAs in 1991, an appearance that ended with a first-round loss to Arizona State. The Scarlet Knights' last victory in the tournament came in 1983 against a school that’s since changed its name from Southwest Louisiana to just Louisiana.

North Texas beats Purdue for first-ever March Madness win

To be, or not to be? For an underdog named Javion Hamlet and his group of scrapping North Texas teammates, that was an easy question.

Hamlet scored 24 points and Thomas Bell had 16, along with some game-changing defense in overtime, to lift the 13th-seeded Mean Green to a 78-69 win over No. 4 Purdue on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

Hamlet did most of his damage during a pair of sublime 8-0 personal runs in the second half, each of which stopped the Purdue momentum in its tracks.

This marked the first tournament win in the history of North Texas, the team once known as the Eagles, that officially adopted “Mean Green” as its nickname in 2000. The moniker first became a thing when a fired-up cheerleader got creative at a football game in the late-’60s; it was then brought more into the fold when Hayden Fry, the folksy ballcoach who went on to greater fame at Iowa, came to the campus in Denton a few years later.

Oregon State beats Tennessee

Oregon State played up the underdog role all season and is now the latest No. 12 seed to win an opening-round NCAA Tournament game.

Roman Silva scored 16 points and the Beavers took advantage of Tennessee's icy perimeter shooting to beat the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region Friday night.

Oregon State (18-12) became the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last. The Beavers are the 51st 12th-seed to take down a fifth-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985.

The 7-foot-1 Silva bulled his way through the Vols for an 8-for-8 night after struggling in the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon State hit seven 3s in the second half to win their first NCAA Tournament game since reaching the 1982 Elite Eight.

Oral Roberts beats Ohio State for first tournament win since '74

Oral Roberts welcomed the madness back to March.

The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles pulled off the first major upset of the first NCAA Tournament in two years, holding off second-seeded Big Ten power Ohio State 75-72 in overtime on Friday.

Oral Roberts got poised, impeccable performances from its two star players, guard Max Abmas and forward Kevin Obanor, to become the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game and the first since Middle Tennessee shocked Michigan State in 2016. Last year's tournament was called off because of the pandemic.

Obanor scored seven of Oral Roberts' 11 points in overtime, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, and finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Abmas, the nation's leading scorer, had 29 points.