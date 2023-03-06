Wade Taylor IV, Tyrece Radford, Buzz Williams recognized in SEC postseason awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On Monday, March 6, the SEC released their 2023 Men's Basketball Postseason Awards. In the list of awards, coach Buzz Williams, Wade Taylor IV, and Tyrece Radford were named co-coach of the year, first team, and second team respectively.
The announcement comes after Texas A&M stunned Alabama at home in a 67-61 win, bringing the Crimson Tide down to fourth in the AP Top 25 college basketball rankings and elevating the Aggies to 18th from 24th.
A&M will enter the SEC Tournament in Nashville, TN as the number two seed in the tournament, behind Alabama. Their first game will be on Friday, March 10, and they will face the winner of the Arkansas-Auburn match happening the day before, on Thursday, March 9.
The coaches and players that earned postseason awards are as follows:
- Buzz Williams, Texas A&M: Co-Coach of the Year
- Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt: Co-Coach of the Year
- Brandon Miller, Alabama: Player of the Year
- Kobe Brown, Missouri: Scholar-Athlete of the Year
- Brandon Miller, Alabama: Freshman of the Year
- Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama: Co-Sixth-Man of the Year
- Antonio Reeves, Kentucky: Co-Sixth-Man of the Year
- Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt: Defensive Player of the Year
Additionally, the first, second, All-Defensive, and All Freshman teams were revealed in the announcement. They are as follows:
- First Team
- Brandon Miller - Alabama
- Colin Castleton - Florida
- Oscar Tschiebwe - Kentucky
- Tolu Smith - Mississippi State
- Kobe Brown - Missouri
- Santiago Vescovi - Tennessee
- Wade Taylor IV - Texas A&M
- Liam Robbins - Vanderbilt
- Second Team
- Mark Sears - Alabama
- Anthony Black - Arkansas
- Ricky Council IV - Arkansas
- Johni Broome - Auburn
- Wendell Green Jr. - Auburn
- KJ Williams - LSU
- Zai Zeigler - Tennessee
- Tyrece Radford - Texas A&M
- All-Defensive Team
- Charles Bediako - Alabama
- Davonte Davis - Arkansas
- Colin Castleton - Florida
- Zakai Zeigler - Tennessee
- Liam Robbins - Vanderbilt
- All-Freshman Team
- Jaden Bradley - Alabama
- Noah Clowney - Alabama
- Brandon Miller - Alabama
- Anthony Black - Arkansas
- Riley Kugel - Florida
- Chris Livingston - Kentucky
- Cason Wallace - Kentucky
- Gregory "GG" Jackson II - South Carolina
- Julian Phillips - Tennessee