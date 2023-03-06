Wade Taylor IV, Tyrece Radford, Buzz Williams recognized in SEC postseason awards

A successful season on the hardwood for the Aggies has been recognized following the end of the regular season.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On Monday, March 6, the SEC released their 2023 Men's Basketball Postseason Awards. In the list of awards, coach Buzz Williams, Wade Taylor IV, and Tyrece Radford were named co-coach of the year, first team, and second team respectively.

The announcement comes after Texas A&M stunned Alabama at home in a 67-61 win, bringing the Crimson Tide down to fourth in the AP Top 25 college basketball rankings and elevating the Aggies to 18th from 24th.

A&M will enter the SEC Tournament in Nashville, TN as the number two seed in the tournament, behind Alabama. Their first game will be on Friday, March 10, and they will face the winner of the Arkansas-Auburn match happening the day before, on Thursday, March 9.

The coaches and players that earned postseason awards are as follows:

Buzz Williams, Texas A&M: Co-Coach of the Year

Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt: Co-Coach of the Year

Brandon Miller, Alabama: Player of the Year

Kobe Brown, Missouri: Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Brandon Miller, Alabama: Freshman of the Year

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama: Co-Sixth-Man of the Year

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky: Co-Sixth-Man of the Year

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt: Defensive Player of the Year

Additionally, the first, second, All-Defensive, and All Freshman teams were revealed in the announcement. They are as follows: