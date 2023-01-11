EDGE Anthony Lucas, DB Myles Jones transfer to USC, Duke

More Aggies will be wearing new colors next fall football season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M EDGE Anthony Lucas announced on Wednesday that he intends to transfer to USC. Additionally, DB Myles Jones has officially joined Duke, reuniting the seventh-year player with former Aggie Defensive Coordinator Mike Elko, who is currently the head coach of the Blue Devils.

Lucas and Jones entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4 and Dec. 5 respectively.

As a true freshman at A&M, Lucas had 10 total tackles, four of which were solo tackles. Myles Jones, on the other hand, has had a long six-year career as an Aggie, racking up 90 career solo tackles, four interceptions, and 124 total tackles since 2017.