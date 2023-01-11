EDGE Anthony Lucas, DB Myles Jones transfer to USC, Duke

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M EDGE Anthony Lucas announced on Wednesday that he intends to transfer to USC. Additionally, DB Myles Jones has officially joined Duke, reuniting the seventh-year player with former Aggie Defensive Coordinator Mike Elko, who is currently the head coach of the Blue Devils.
Lucas and Jones entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4 and Dec. 5 respectively.
As a true freshman at A&M, Lucas had 10 total tackles, four of which were solo tackles. Myles Jones, on the other hand, has had a long six-year career as an Aggie, racking up 90 career solo tackles, four interceptions, and 124 total tackles since 2017.
More transfer portal news is likely to come in the next week, as the first transfer portal window will officially close next week, on Jan. 19. The next chance that players will have to enter the portal will be in the spring.