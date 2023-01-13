CB Smoke Bouie, WR Yulkeith Brown transfer to Georgia, Tulane

Another pair of Aggie football players are headed to new programs for the next college football season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — More Texas A&M football players in the transfer portal have found new programs to play for in 2023.

CB Smoke Bouie and WR Yulkeith Brown were announced on Friday to be transferring to Georgia and Tulane respectively by AggiesToday on Twitter.

In 2022, Brown had six receptions for 112 yards for an average of nearly 19 yards per reception and one touchdown in his time as an Aggie.

For Bouie, he joins the roster of back-to-back national champion Georgia in their secondary. While at A&M, the freshman from Bainbridge, GA recorded three solo tackles in the four games he played in in the 2022 season.