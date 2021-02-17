Sam Houston softball makes changes to Bearkat Classic

The Bearkat Classic will consist of a six-game schedule and will take place on Saturday and Sunday only.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Sam Houston softball team’s tournament scheduled this weekend at the Bearkat Softball Complex has been changed due to inclement weather.

The Bearkat Classic will consist of a six-game schedule and will take place on Saturday and Sunday only with Friday being a travel day for the visiting teams. The tournament was originally set to play nine games over the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sam Houston will host Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and ULM at 5 p.m. The Bearkats will play UTSA Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and ULM at 3:30 in the finale.

Here is the updated schedule for the Bearkat Classic:

Saturday

Noon — Oklahoma vs. ULM

2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Sam Houston

5 p.m. — ULM vs. Sam Houston

Sunday

10:30 a.m. — UTSA vs. ULM

1 p.m. — UTSA vs. Sam Houston