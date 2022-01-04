Texas A&M Track & Field set for head-to-head battle with Texas

Texas A&M enters the weekend ranked No. 3 in the men’s USTFCCCA national rankings and No. 4 in the women’s poll, while the Longhorns are No. 1 on both the men’s and women’s sides. The dual meet will be scored 5, 3, 2, 1, with five points awarded to the top finisher. Only two individual entries per institution shall score, while the relays will be scored five points for first place and three for second place.