N'dea Jones declares for WNBA Draft

Jones is Texas A&M's all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — N'dea Jones always dreamed of playing professional basketball, and now she's going to get that chance.

The Texas A&M senior forward announced on Twitter Tuesday night she's officially forgoing her super senior season and declaring for the WNBA Draft.

Jones leaves Aggieland as Texas A&M's all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles. She earned All-SEC honors and AP All-American honors as a senior.

Jones also helped the Aggies reach three Sweet 16s during her tenure. The only year she didn't reach the Sweet 16 was when the NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jones could have returned to Texas A&M for her super senior season because the NCAA granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility when the Covid-19 pandemic caused widespread cancellations across all sports.