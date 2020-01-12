Jones Named to Wooden Award Watchlist

The watch list features 30 of college basketball’s most outstanding players. It was chosen based off a national poll of college basketball experts.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones was named to the prestigious John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 30 Watch List presented by Wendy’s on Tuesday.

Jones is averaging 21.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native poured in a career-high 25 points in the Aggies’ season opener versus Lamar, and is shooting a scorching hot .727 from the field during the first two games. The Wooden Watch List is the fourth national watch list the senior has graced. She earned spots on the Katrina McClain Award, Naismith Trophy and Wade Trophy watch lists earlier this preseason.

Last season, the senior averaged a double-double with 11.0 points and a league-best 11.7 rebounds per game. She was fourth in the country and led the SEC in total rebounds (351). The rebound machine has amassed 28 double-doubles in her career, and is only six away from becoming A&M’s all-time leader.

Jones is one of nine Southeastern Conference players on the 30-player docket. She led the Aggies to a win at No. 19 DePaul with 17 points and 10 boards, and a No. 12 ranking in the latest Associated Press Poll.

About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program hosts the most prestigious honors in college basketball recognizing The Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player for men and women, The Wooden Award All American Teams for men and women and the annual selection of the Wooden Award Legend of Coaching recipient. Honorees have proven to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (’79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (’97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (’07; ’08), Maya Moore (’09; ’11), Chiney Ogwumike (’14), Breanna Stewart (’15 and ’16) and last year’s recipients, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Obi Toppin of Dayton.

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend.

For up-to-date information on the Wooden Award, please go to www.woodenaward.com and follow the Wooden Award on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodenaward and @WoodenAward on Twitter and Instagram.

John R. Wooden Award Watch List

Name

School

Conference

Aliyah Boston

South Carolina

SEC

Paige Bueckers

Connecticut

Big East

Charli Collier

Texas

Big 12

Zia Cooke

South Carolina

SEC

Elissa Cunane

NC State

ACC

Rennia Davis

Tennessee

SEC

Chelsea Dungee

Arkansas

SEC

Dana Evans

Lousiville

ACC

Vivian Gray

Texas Tech

Big 12

Arella Guirantes

Rutgers

Big Ten

Naz Hillmon

Michigan

Big Ten

Rhyne Howard

Kentucky

SEC

Lexie Hull

Stanford

PAC-12

Rickea Jackson

Mississippi State

SEC

Ashley Joens

Iowa State

Big 12

N’dea Jones

Texas A&M

SEC

Ayoka Lee

Kansas State

Big 12

Kiara Lewis

Syracuse

ACC

Tiana Mangakahia

Syracuse

ACC

Aari McDonald

Arizona

PAC-12

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Connecticut

Big East

Michaela Onyenwere

UCLA

PAC-12

Ali Patberg

Indiana

Big Ten

Lindsey Pulliam

Northwestern

Big Ten

Destiny Slocum

Arkansas

SEC

NaLyssa Smith

Baylor

Big 12

Unique Thompson

Auburn

SEC

Evina Westbrook

Connecticut

Big East

Christyn Williams

Connecticut

Big East

Kiana Williams

Stanford