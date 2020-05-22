New 7-on-7 Tournament Coming to the Brazos Valley Despite Caution from State 7-on-7 Organization

The new tournament is not run by the same organization that runs the annual State 7-on-7 Championship or by the THSCA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The TruXposure & Championship 7-on-7 organizations are bringing a new 7-on-7 championship to the Brazos Valley this summer, much to the dismay of the State 7-on-7 Championship board.

The release says the "Battle for Texas" will take place on June 30th and run through July 3rd. This comes after the annual State 7-on-7 Championship was cancelled last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament is hoping to attract 160 teams to Veterans Park in College Station over the four day span to fill out two brackets, while also hosting a showcase for the linemen who don't typically get to participate in 7-on-7 events.

The "Battle for Texas" will follow all the traditional 7-on-7 rules while also following all state wide and local Covid-19 safety procedures. It does not say if everyone will be tested before or during for the virus.

Shortly after the initial announcement of the new tournament, the State 7-on-7 organization sent out this release, saying "We feel 7on7 participation this summer int warranted in light of our situation."