New Aggie softball coach Trisha Ford announces another addition to staff

Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford added Joe Guthrie as an assistant coach Tuesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford added Joe Guthrie as an assistant coach Tuesday.

Guthrie comes to Aggieland after spending the last four seasons at UAB, beginning in 2019 as an assistant coach, before being promoted to associate head coach and eventually head coach in 2021.

“Joe brings an incredible depth of knowledge, and he is a defensive specialist that has consistently developed players,” Ford said. “He has been an assistant coach, worked in the professional league and was just recently a head coach. Joe is a tireless recruiter with ties in the south that will be important for our recruiting footprint. He will bring a wealth of knowledge to our program, and I could not be more excited that he is joining our staff.”

In 2022, Guthrie’s Blazers proved to be one of the best defensive teams in the country, turning the fifth-most double plays per game (0.55) in Division I while ranking second in Conference USA with 28 double plays. He guided UAB’s Sierra Frazier to her second-straight all-conference first team nod before the catcher earned an NFCA All-Mideast Region First Team selection.

Guthrie guided UAB to its first Conference USA Championship appearance since 2016 in his first year leading the program. In 2021, he propelled the Blazers to the highest winning percentage (.620) since 2015 and second-best conference winning percentage in program history (.750). He mentored five all-conference team selections, including a program-first four first-team selections. Guthrie led UAB to its first 30-win season since 2015 and third-ever C-USA Championship title game appearance.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to coach with Trisha Ford, Jeff Harger and the rest of the Aggie softball staff,” Guthrie said. “When I think of Texas A&M, I think of it as the very best in all aspects of higher education. I look forward to beginning the process of winning a national championship. Gig ‘em!”

In his first two seasons with the Blazers, he worked heavily with the defense which ranked third in C- USA in 2020 before the season was cut short. The Blazers led the conference in chances and putouts and finished second in assists. In 2019, the Blazers’ defense tied for second in the league in double plays (26) while ranking 11th in the nation in double plays per game (0.52).

Prior to his stint at UAB, Guthrie served as an assistant coach at Louisiana-Lafayette, spending the 2018 season with the Ragin’ Cajuns. While there, Louisiana went 41-16, finishing second in the Sun Belt during the regular season and were runners-up in the conference championship. Guthrie helped guide Louisiana to its 19th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Before his arrival in Lafayette, Louisiana, Guthrie spent time in the National Pro Fastpitch League with the Scrapyard Dogs in 2017. He served as a volunteer assistant at Bucknell during the 2017 season after two years as an assistant coach at Penn State (2014-16). While at Penn State, the Nittany Lions broke over 30 records as he coached six All-Big Ten selections, three All-Region picks and two players who earned All-Big Ten Tournament honors.