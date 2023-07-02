New bill to legalize sports betting in Texas introduced

Senate Bill 715 has been proposed to legalize sports gambling with an emphasis on mobile betting in the Lone Star State.

TEMPLE, Texas — The push for legalizing sports betting has been ongoing in the Lone Star State. New bills have been proposed this week in Austin that take a narrower approach to legalizing sports betting in the state of Texas.

As of now, 24 states in the US, plus Washington DC allow online sports betting on platforms like FanDuel and DraftKings, but Texas is not one of them.

After gathering virtually no traction in 2022, action is being taken to propose a new angle.

"It helps to build support because obviously we Texans love our sports and we get very rabid about our teams," Ray Perryman, CEO and President of the Perryman Group said.

It's no secret that the Lone Star State is a major sports hub in addition to the entire country.

According to the Wall Street Journal, more than 50 million Americans are expected to bet on the Super Bowl this year, with an estimated $16 billion being placed in bets.

"Right now, Texans are spending a whole lot of money in New Mexico, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Las Vegas," Perryman said.

But you still cannot place a bet in Texas...legally.

"As we all know, if you want to place a sports bet in Texas you can," Perryman said. "If you want to place any kind of bet you can."

Senate Bill 715 has been proposed to legalize sports betting in Texas, with a focus on mobile sports betting. Similar to the 2021 proposition, this new bill would put a 10% tax on its revenue.

"That's the only type of tax revenue that people want to stand in line to pay is that kind of tax revenue," Perryman said.

So where else can you gamble?

One answer to that question would be at casinos.

Senator Carol Alvarado of Houston filed a major gambling bill that calls for resort-style casinos in the states biggest cities.

"I want Texas to be a state that is recognized as a destination, for vacations, for pleasure and I think having these four casinos would certainly elevate our status in that regard," Carol Alvarado, Senator of Houston said.

However, not everyone feels this way.

"The primary argument against it has been the potential for abuse and addictive gaming, and that's obviously very legitimate," Perryman said.

With no traction last year, will 2023 be the year?

Place your bets because it all comes down to a voter decision in the November election.

