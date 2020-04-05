MIAMI (AP) - Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula has died at his home in South Florida. The Miami Dolphins say Shula died Monday at age 90. He won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history. Shula surpassed George Halas’ league-record 324 victories in 1993. He retired following the 1995 season with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997. Shula became the only coach to guide an NFL team through a perfect season when the 1972 Dolphins went 17-0. The Ohio native played running back at John Carroll University and cornerback in the pros for seven seasons. Shula became the youngest head coach in NFL history when the Baltimore Colts hired him in 1963 at age 33.