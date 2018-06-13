Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin is riding his four straight Pro Bowl seasons straight to the bank.

Martin becomes the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history after agreeing to a six-year, $84 million extension, WFAA Sports confirmed.

The contract comes with $40 million in guaranteed money, including a $20 million signing bonus.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones had said Martin and the organization were close to a deal earlier this week, just before mandatory workouts began at The Star in Frisco. Martin was at practice on the first day of minicamp Tuesday.

Zack Martin working out on the side during today’s mini-camp.#WFAACowboys pic.twitter.com/jyDk8PWqQN — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) June 12, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell previously held the distinction as the highest-paid player at the position after signing a five-year, $66.5 million deal in March.

Martin is now the second-highest paid among all NFL offensive lineman, behind Giants tackle Nate Solder, who rakes in an average of $15.5 million per year.

The 27-year-old Notre Dame product hasn’t missed a start since being taken 16th overall in the 2014 draft – the pick many thought might be used to bring Johnny Manziel to Dallas.

With the signing, the Cowboys have the three core pieces of their offensive line – tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and Martin – under team control through 2023.

© 2018 WFAA