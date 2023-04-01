Cowboys fill in checklist by bringing back DT Jonathan Hankins

The Dallas Cowboys recognized the effort of mid-year pickup Jonathan Hankins and re-signed him to a one-year deal to buttress the defensive trenches.

DALLAS — They say a leopard can’t change its spots, but these Dallas Cowboys are giving it their best try.

After not paying much attention to the defensive tackle position and lacking a big, run-stuffing defender on the team for too many years to count, the Cowboys appear to have finally turned the corner.

In what might be described as a changing of philosophy, the team re-signed defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins to a one-year deal. Dallas traded for Hankins during the 2022 season and have now doubled down on their investment by re-signing the big man in the middle.

This was one of the moves that observers were hoping to see, and one that the organization has mentioned they’ve been working on for the last few weeks. The reunion with Hankins means the offseason checklist for the Cowboys is close to complete.

Dallas added speed at wide receiver by trading for Brandin Cooks, brought in a reliable veteran cornerback to play across from Trevon Diggs with the trade for Stephon Gilmore, added depth on the offensive line by signing Chuma Edoga, re-signed their priority free agents with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson, and pass rusher Dante Fowler all back in the fold.

Re-signing the veteran defensive tackle felt like the last step for Dallas ahead of the draft later this month.

The offseason work isn’t finished, of course, the Cowboys mentioned that they would have liked to re-sign fellow defensive lineman Carlos Watkins to keep their depth on the line, but Watkins landed with the Arizona Cardinals. For Dallas, however, Hankins was the bigger piece to retain.

Despite turning 31-years old on March 30, Hankins is still one of the better run-stopping defensive tackles in the league. Without him, the Cowboys would have needed to find another solution to a defense that struggled to keep the ground game in check without him last season.

Keeping Hankins is also good news for Vander Esch, who should once again have more freedom to run to the ball and make stops on ball carriers with someone taking up blockers for him.

Hankins’ contract for this season is reportedly worth $1.5 million, which is another great deal for the team in an offseason full of solid contracts. The Cowboys wanted Hankins back, and they got him at a cheap price for a starting defensive tackle.

The defense won’t get much pass rush from Hankins – he has just 14.5 career sacks in his 10-year career – but he’ll clog the middle of the line of scrimmage, help stop the run, and push the interior of the pocket.

Dallas’ defense has had their issues stopping the run over the last three seasons, averaging a ranking of 23rd in the league over that span, so it’s an area where Hankins is built to help. The Cowboys’ defense hasn’t been in the top 10 at stopping the run since 2018, and the hope is that a full season with Hankins in the trenches can catapult them back into respectability in this area.

Signing Hankins also means the Cowboys don’t have any single glaring need heading into the draft and can take the proverbially best player available. With the team addressing all of their big needs ahead of the draft, any player they select will be adding to their depth for 2023 with no pressure to be ready for a bigger role too early.

Add re-signing Hankins to the list of good moves by the front office of the Dallas Cowboys this spring. It’s been too long since fans have been able to say that about a Cowboys offseason.

