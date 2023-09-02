DeMarcus Ware to sing national anthem at Hall of Fame Game

The former Broncos linebacker will be enshrined in the Hall later that week.

DENVER — DeMarcus Ware is a man of many talents.

The former Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys linebacker will be singing the national anthem at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, in August, the same week he will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In an interview with the Hall of Fame, Ware said he's thinking about reuniting his high school singing group, Mirage, to perform the song.

"I'm trying to really do it up. It's big. I don't just want to just go by myself. I gotta bring them with me," he said.

Although he's used to singing for an audience, Ware said this will be the most intimidating crowd of his life.

"You're gonna have the Hall of Fame guys back there," he said. "You're gonna have everybody that was most impactful in your life there in those stands. And do you know how much pressure that is?"

Ware has also been known to cut a rug or two. He was a contestant on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, where he and partner Lindsay Arnold lasted until week 7.

The Alabama native was a first-round draft pick out of Troy University in 2005. He spent his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Broncos in 2014, and was a key member of a Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season.

He retired in 2017, and was elected to the Hall in his second year of eligibility.

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3. The enshrinement ceremony will take place on Aug. 5.

