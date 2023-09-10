Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on faith in Dak Prescott, coaches after 49ers blowout loss

"I'm not panicked but the gap is ... when something tells you what it is, don't try to dream that it's something else," Jerry Jones said on Tuesday.

DALLAS — Sunday's loss was not pretty, and Jerry Jones would be the first to admit that. But the Dallas Cowboys owner said he's not panicking after the 42-10 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In his weekly interview with Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he was disappointed in the result of the game but that they can play better than Sunday's game showed.

"I'm not panicked but the gap is ... when something tells you what it is, don't try to dream that it's something else," Jones after being asked if he was worried about how much the Cowboys lost by.

Jones doubled down on his faith in the players on the roster and the coaches' ability to overcome the adversity Dallas faced, including questions about quarterback Dak Prescott's production. Prescott threw three interceptions against the 49ers, bringing his season tally to four.

"I completely believe we have the quarterback that can take us where we want to go," Jones said of Prescott.

Jones insisted he feels very strongly about his belief in Prescott leading the Cowboys offense. Jones also shot down the notion that Prescott is "limited in the offensive scheme" in terms of throwing the ball short and not taking shots down the field as often as some might prefer. Jones said he likes how they're utilizing Prescott in the offense, but conceded the San Francisco game was a bad outing.

"To sit here and say we should change out the towels, that's not even in the cards," Jones said. "And it's really ridiculous."

Jones said he believes the team has the capability to take what they learned from the loss to San Francisco and apply it to perform better against the Los Angeles Chargers, who Jones also called "a very good team." Dallas is set to kickoff against Los Angeles on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. CT on Oct. 16.

To listen to Jones' full interview, click here. The interview begins at 8:30 a.m. in the timeline.

