Gladys Knight opened Super Bowl 53 with her stunning performance of the national anthem on Sunday.

Known as the “Empress of Soul,” the Atlanta native and seven-time Grammy winner hit every note of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Before Knight entered the stadium, thousands of people made proposition bets on how long it would take the singer to get through the national anthem. The over-under was set at 110 seconds by Bovada, an online gambling site. Knight's performance was close, lasting around 113 seconds.

Knight faced criticism for agreeing to sing the national anthem, and she told NBC’s “Today” show that she wrestled with whether to boycott the game over the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

But she said she hoped her performance will bring people together.

“I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta,” Knight said in a statement. “The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 53 Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 and Ethan Westbrooks #95 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ndamukong Suh #93 and Troy Hill #32 of the Los Angeles Rams react after a missed field goal by Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the New England Patriots misses a first quarter field goal attempt against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. An aerial view of the field during the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. John Johnson III #43 of the Los Angeles Rams and teammate Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 tackle Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the New England Patriots in the first half of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gives instructions to his teammates in the first half of the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and his teammates take the field prior the start of the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rodger Saffold #76 of the Los Angeles Rams jumps into the field prior the star of the Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle perform during the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Quinton Peron looks on during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Gladys Knight performs the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The Super Bowl logo is reflected in a woman's sunglasses outside the Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. Fans walk around the upper sections of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. ( New England Patriots stretch before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Los Angeles Rams players stretch before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. People arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans cheer outside a television studio near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. Fans dance during the Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. View of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. Fans gather at the Centennial Olympic Park during the Super Bowl Experience outside the World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia Febuary 2, 2019. A Los Angeles Rams fan poses outside the Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LIII on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley II warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Keith Birchall of Cumberland, RI, shows off five Super Bowl rings, before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) New England Patriots' Stephen Anderson, left, and Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff pose for a picture before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) New England Patriots' Julian Edelman warms before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh arrives for warm ups before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald arrives for warm-ups before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Fans are screened by security as they enter the grounds near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) A Los Angeles Rams fan celebrates outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Fans stand in line at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Fans cheer outside a television studio near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Sporting a L.A. Rams haircut, Da'mon Jackson of Santa Ana, CA talks on his phone before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Fans pose outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Fans take photos before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Contributing: Associated Press