Old friends Brady, Gronkowski connect on both TDs of Super Bowl 55

Brady’s second touchdown pass to Gronkowski in the first half gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl LV is underway between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady. The Chiefs got the first points of the game on a 49-yard Harrison Butker field goal with 5:14 left in the first quarter. Minutes later, old Patriots teammates Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected on an 8-yard touchdown to make it 7-3.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected on another TD pass. Brady’s second touchdown pass to Gronkowski in the first half gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

The latest TD came after a potential interception was wiped out by a holding call on Charvarius Ward. The drive was extended again when Antonio Hamilton lined up offside on a field goal. Brady threw the TD pass on the next play.

After an NFL season that had postponed games and infected players from the coronavirus pandemic, the Super Bowl may have a sense of normalcy with nearly 25,000 people, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, in attendance.

Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

Age is also playing a role in the big game. Brady and Mahomes have the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.

Brady already holds the title oldest quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl and this year will be the oldest player of any position to play in the big game.

Super Bowl 55 also pits two of the oldest head coaches in the NFL in an age when young offensive-minded coaches are all the rage.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 62. With a win over Tampa Bay, Reid would surpass Vince Lombardi as the oldest coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Lombardi was 54 when his Packers won Super Bowl II over the Oakland Raiders.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is 68. A victory over the Chiefs would make him the oldest to win a Super Bowl.