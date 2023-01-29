Who is going to the Super Bowl? It comes down to 4 teams

Which team will be next to hoist the Lombardi trophy at the 2023 Super Bowl?

WASHINGTON — It all comes down to this. By Sunday night, we'll know the two teams who will face off in the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

First, facing off in the NFC championship game will be the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern.

Over in the AFC championship game, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Chiefs face off in Kansas City. It’ll be their fourth meeting in 393 days and a rematch of last year’s conference title game. The No. 1 seed Chiefs have lost all three games. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl?

We already know several big names who will be center stage at the Super Bowl. Rihanna, who recently received her first-ever Oscar nomination, will be performing during the halftime show. It has been nearly seven years since the multi-Grammy award winner has released an album, and fans have been yearning for new music ever since.

Before Rihanna and the Super Bowl teams take the field, country music star Chris Stapleton will help kick things off by singing the national anthem. R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful."

Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy for "Abbott Elementary," will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Troy Kotsur, who won an Oscar for his role in "CODA," will perform the national anthem in American sign language.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII (which stands for Super Bowl 57) kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, around 6:30 p.m. Eastern (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

What channel is the Super Bowl on?