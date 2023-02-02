Texans' new head coach DeMeco Ryans named 2022 AP Assistant Coach of the Year for work with 49ers

HOUSTON — The Texans' new head coach has some new hardware. On Thursday, DeMeco Ryans was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year.
Ryans’ award came as part of the NFL Honors program, where NFL players and coaches are recognized for this past season.
Editor's note: Video above is from when Ryans was introduced as Texans head coach
Ryans, who was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator last season before taking the Houston head coaching job, led San Francisco to the league’s top defense.
Ryans is making his return to Houston, where he was a star linebacker in six seasons with the Texans after being drafted in the second round in 2006. He won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009.
He was traded to Philadelphia, where he played four seasons, and then spent six years coaching with San Francisco, the last two as defensive coordinator.
Previous AP Assistant Coaches of the Year.
2022 — DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco
2021 — Dan Quinn, Dallas
2020 — Brian Daboll, Buffalo
2019 — Greg Roman, Baltimore
2018 — Vic Fangio, Chicago
2017 — Pat Shurmur, Minnesota
2016 — Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta
2015 — Wade Phillips, Denver
2014 — Todd Bowles, Arizona