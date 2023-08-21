Texans and Saints agree by drop joint practices before Sunday's preseason game

Saints coach Dennis Allen said he and Texans coach DeMeco Ryans talked and made the decision because of injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans have agreed to cancel the joint practices that were scheduled to be held in New Orleans on Thursday and Friday. The teams will meet in the preseason finale next Sunday.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said after a 22-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday that he talked to Texans coach DeMeco Ryans earlier in the day. The decision was made due to the amount of injuries Houston has had during the past two weeks.

“We just thought it was better to go ahead and cancel it and just be able to play the game,” Allen said. "Hey, look, sometimes those things happen, and we were both in agreement on that. We’ll work on our own, and, I mean, we got a lot to focus on.”

Houston is coming off a 28-3 preseason loss to Miami. Injured players for Houston include Christian Kirksey and Case Keenum. CBS Sports has a list of the Texans' injuries. You can see them here.

Houston's regular season starts Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon in Baltimore against the Ravens.

Joint statement from the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints pic.twitter.com/CbuovSlIFG — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 21, 2023