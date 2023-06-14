JJ Watt speaks of joining Texans Ring of Honor, gives thoughts on signing a one-day contract with Houston

The former star defensive lineman will be only the second player and third person to be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor.

HOUSTON — On Tuesday, JJ Watt had a news conference, talking about being inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor. He was asked about everything from his thoughts on the honor to the new-look Texans to speculation that he'll sign a one-day contract to retire a member of the Houston Texans.

Watt will be the third person to go into the team’s Ring of Honor, joining longtime wide receiver Andre Johnson and late owner Bob McNair. He’ll be inducted when Houston hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 1.

JJ Watt on coming back to Houston be inducted into Texans Ring of Honor

“I'm really excited to get back,” Watt said of the game. “I'm mainly excited to get back in front of the Houston fans. I absolutely love Houston, I love the people, I love what we've built. I love the camaraderie, the chemistry, the family that it's really become.”

Watt on being inducted in the Ring of Honor when the Texans take on Pittsburgh

And as for his induction coming in the game against his younger brother’s team.

“To have my actual family there on that day, playing against T.J. (Watt) and the Steelers, will be great,” he said. “I'm looking forward to it. I can't wait to get back in front of that crowd.”

Watt on this year's Texans

After a string of losing seasons, the Texans hope to turn things around this season. One of Watt’s former Texans’ teammates – new head coach DeMeco Ryans – was tapped with leading it. Watt was asked his thoughts on the new head coach and the moves the team has made to get back on the winning side.

“I think Houston is in an incredibly exciting position right now,” he said. “I think if you look at everything that's transpired this off-season in particular, it really signifies the vision and the plans for where this organization wants to go and where it can go. I mean, you hired DeMeco Ryans, who obviously in my opinion is an absolute home-run hire in terms of knowledge, his wisdom, his energy, his experience. Then also being a legend, a Houston legend, who he is, what he brings from a leadership standpoint. Then you go out in the draft and you really show people you're serious, you're trying to make incredible moves right now to make this thing go for the next however many years with C.J. (Stroud) and Will (Anderson).”

Watt on the possibility of signing a one-year contract with the Texans

Watt asked for and was given his release from the Texans in 2021. He played two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before announcing his retirement last season. Many fans were wondering if Watt would sign a one-day contract to retire with the Texans.