The Texans took DB Derek Stingley Jr. with their first selection in the first round and then took Kenyon Green, an offensive lineman from Texas A&M, at 15.

LAS VEGAS — New Texans coach Lovie Smith recently said the team's cornerback play last season simply wasn't good enough.

“That’s a position we’ll continue to look to improve," Smith said. “We can’t play the type of football that we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position, I will say that.”

On Thursday night, the team's former defensive coordinator got a player who should help change that when the Texans took LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in the draft.

Stingley had six interceptions and broke up 15 passes as a freshman in 2019 to earn All-America honors, but has played just 10 games in the last two seasons because of injuries. He played just three games last season before having foot surgery.

Stingley said that he “feels great" now and is ready to get to work in Houston.

“Whenever I get there, I’ll show them that I work hard and I don’t give up until I figure something out," he said.

Stingley, who helped LSU win a national title in 2019, said he modeled his game after Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey.

“I say that just because we have (a) similar body," he said. “He’s fast, he can run with just about anybody. He can also get strong with the bigger receivers and he’s quick enough with the shifty guys. And I feel like I can do that, too."

Later in the first round, Houston added versatile Texas A&M offensive linemen Kenyon Green with the 15th overall pick. He said he hadn't discussed exactly what position he'll play with the Texans.

“Wherever they need me at I’m going to go out there and play it," he said.

The Texans had the 13th pick from Cleveland as part of the Deshaun Watson trade but shipped it to Philadelphia in exchange for the 15th pick and three lower-round selections.

Green earned All-America honors in 2020 and 2021 after getting freshman All-America honors in 2019. He started at both guard spots and both tackle spots in 2021. The 6-foot-4, 323-pound Green was the only player in the Bowl Subdivision to log 80 plays or more at four different offensive line positions last season and helped the Aggies average six yards a play.

Green started every game in his three seasons with the Aggies and played all five positions on the offensive line.

“He is one of the most unselfish players I have ever been around," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He worked hard on his technique and is always trying to get better. When we lost four offensive linemen from the 2020 squad, Kenyon stepped forward in a leadership role and has always had a great attitude. For him, being a part of a winning team comes way before any individual accomplishments.”

Stingley is the first cornerback Houston has taken in the first round since selecting Kevin Johnson 16th in 2015.

It’s the first time since 2019 that the Texans have had picks in the first round. Houston didn’t have a first-rounder the last two drafts after sending those selections to Miami in the 2019 trade that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston.

It is the second time in franchise history and the first since 2004 they’ve had two first-round picks.

The Texans also received picks 124, 162 and 166 in this year's draft in the trade with Philadelphia.

NFL Draft prospects with ties to the Houston area

Texas A&M standout Green ranks as one of the top interior offensive linemen in this draft class. Here is the AP’s breakdown of the star from Atascocita High School:

Green, G, 6-4, 325, Texas A&M

Summary: Powerful and versatile lineman who played four different positions in his time with the Aggies. A punishing run blocker who has struggled some with recognition in pass blocking.

Fact: Father was an offensive lineman at Grambling and his mother played volleyball at UCLA.

Logan Hall, who starred with the Houston Cougars, is also expected to be selected in the early rounds.

Logan Hall, 6-6, 275, Houston

Summary: Physical specimen who never gives up on a play. Elbow surgery in December did not stop him from playing in the Senior Bowl.

Fact: Was used up and down the line at Houston, where he finished with 19 1/2 tackles for loss in 2021.

Another standout to keep on eye on is defensive back Jalen Pitre from Baylor. The defender starred locally at Stafford High School. Here's the AP breakdown on him:

Jalen Pitre, 5-11, 198, Baylor

Summary: Versatile, physical and aggressive near the line of scrimmage, but size suggests he needs to be better than he is in coverage at the next level