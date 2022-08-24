Texas Lottery kicks off 2022 Cowboys season with new scratch ticket game and second-chance drawings

This year's ticket offers more than $30.4 million in total cash prizes, including four top prizes of $100,000.

DALLAS — The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday they would be teaming up with the Dallas Cowboys once again for a new Cowboys scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings as the new NFL season kicks off.

The latest $5 Cowboys scratch ticket launched Aug. 15 and is available wherever Texas Lottery scratch tickets are sold. This year's ticket offers more than $30.4 million in total cash prizes, including four top prizes of $100,000. The odds of winning an instant-win cash prize are one in 3.79.

“The Texas Lottery is thrilled to renew its partnership with the Jones family and the Dallas Cowboys organization by producing the 14th version of a Cowboys scratch ticket game, which has tremendously impacted public education in our state,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, in a written statement. “The sales from this game generate important funding while providing Texas Lottery scratch ticket players and Dallas Cowboys fans chances to win great cash prizes and unique second-chance prizes that feature once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.”

Since first launching in 2009, the Cowboys-themed scratch ticket games have generated more than $434.7 million in sales, about $88.8 million of that being transferred to the Foundation School Fund to support Texas public education. Along with that, $303.3 million in prizes have been awarded from the game.

“The partnership we have with Texas Lottery through our new co-branded Cowboys scratch ticket is so important to us both in continuing to support Texas education,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones in a statement. “This endeavor also furthers our reach to our loyal Cowboys fans across the great state of Texas as it provides our fans with exclusive experiences, and that’s what makes this partnership truly special.”

Second-chance drawing prizes include a Dallas Cowboys Wild Weekend Suite package, an exclusive Draft Day War Room experience, a VIP training camp experience, season tickets, an autographed jersey and Cowboys Pro Shop gift cards.