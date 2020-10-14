Nick Saban Tests Positive for Covid-19

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will run the show until Saban returns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia in a clash of Southeastern Conference and national powers.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon.

“I immediately left work and isolated at home,” Saban said.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach who remained scheduled to talk with the media Wednesday evening.