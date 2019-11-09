COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In other college football news, former Aggie quarterback Nick Starkel is getting the start for Arkansas this week against Colorado State.
Starkel came in for an ineffective Ben Hick last week against Ole Miss and played well, throwing for over 200 yards and a touchdown in the second half.
Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris talked about the decision to go with the Texas A&M grad transfer behind center.
