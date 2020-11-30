Texas A&M’s Constantinou Named to Ray Guy Award Ray’s 4

The A&M punt unit recovered a fumble and did not allow a single return yard on the night.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Nik Constantinou was named to Ray’s 4 by The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award after his impressive performance in the Aggies’ 20-7 win over LSU.

Constantinou, from Melbourne, Australia, punted 12 times against LSU pinning the Tigers inside the 20-yard line a personal-best six times. Of the six times he pinned LSU deep, four were inside the 10-yard line and two were inside the five. The A&M punt unit recovered a fumble and did not allow a single return yard on the night.

Ray’s 4 punters are eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week thirteen games announced tomorrow, Tuesday, December 1 at 9 a.m. (CT). Fans can visit the Ray Guy Award Instagram and Twitter to find the voting link for who they think should become the Punter of the Week this week.

The Aggies travel to Auburn for an 11 a.m. ESPN matchup this Saturday, Dec. 5 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Ray Guy Award - Ray’s 4 – Week Thirteen

Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Ben Kiernan, University of North Carolina