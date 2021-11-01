(8) Aggies Beat (13) Arkansas at the Buzzer

Jordan Nixon hit the game-winner with less than a second to play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· With the win, Texas A&M rises to 12-0 on the season with a 3-0 mark to begin SEC play. Arkansas drops to 10-4 with a 1-3 SEC record.

· Aggies pick up their 13th victory in the all-time series versus Arkansas

· The Maroon & White are now 5-13 versus the AP No. 13 team.

TEAM NOTES

· A&M won its 12th consecutive game, which ties the best start in program history (2008-09).

· Texas A&M’s longest win streak is 12, which last occurred during the 2011 National Championship season.

· This is the 20th game-winning shot inside of 10 seconds in A&M history, and the first since Chennedy Carter’ layup against TCU last year (12/11/19).

· The Maroon & White won the rebounding battle 41-28. Aggies outrebounded their opponent for the 11th time this year.

· For the seventh time this season, four-or-more players for A&M scored double-digits.

· Texas A&M started the game with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 12th consecutive game.

· The Aggies have enjoyed a lead of 8-or-more every game this year.

· The Maroon & White have beaten back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time since the 2015-16 season when they defeated No. 23 Tennessee and No. 11 Mississippi State.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· N’dea Jones broke former Aggie Anriel Howard’s record for double-doubles, recording the 34th of her career.

· The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native also moved into sole possession of fifth place in rebounds, snagging her 894th career board.

· Jones’ 12 points marks her ninth double-digit scoring performance of the year and 38th of her career.

· The senior forward led all players with 12 rebounds, logging her ninth double-digit rebounding performance of the season and 55th of her career.

· Nixon recorded the first game-winning shot of her career.

· Nixon dished five assists for the third time this season.

· Wilson shattered her previous career high of 20 points with 27 points against her former team, Arkansas.

· Wilson made 10 field goals for the first time in her career.

· Wilson recorded her 10th double-digit scoring performance of the season and 29th of her career.

· Johnson logged her ninth double-digit scoring game of the season and the 58th of her career.

· Gary Blair rises to 825-330 in his career as a head coach and climbs to 417-167 in Aggieland. The Hall-of-Famer is now 13-5 against Arkansas, and 6-3 versus his former Director of Operations, Mike Neighbors.

UP NEXT