The Maroon & White climb to an impressive 21-7 overall this year and have won eight of their last ten matches. A&M is now 2-0 in the NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After falling in doubles as well as the first singles match, the No. 10 overall seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team rattled off four consecutive singles points and defeated the No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats, advancing to the NCAA Women’s Championship Round of 16 for the seventh time in program history on Saturday at the Vandy Christie Tennis Center. A&M junior Katya Townsend battled in a closely contested match to clinch the 4-2 victory on court three.

The Maroon & White climb to an impressive 21-7 overall this year and have won eight of their last ten matches. A&M is now 2-0 in the NCAA Tournament having dispatched with the Drake Bulldogs in the opening round, giving way to Saturday’s thriller against Northwestern. The Wildcats, meanwhile, drop to 19-6 overall and conclude their postseason run with a 1-1 ledger in the NCAA Championships.

Early in the match, Northwestern seized on the momentum provided by their hometown fans en route to a pair of doubles wins to seal the first point of the afternoon. Hannah McColgan and Caroline Pozo defeated Townsend and Riley McQuaid on court three in a 6-2 result, followed by No. 77-ranked Wildcats Julie Byrne and Briana Crowley defeating the No. 20 Aggie pairing of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith 6-3. Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding held a commanding 5-2 lead over Christina and Clarissa Hand, but the match went unfinished after the doubles point was secured.

Trailing 1-0 heading into singles play, the Aggies rallied back into the match and capitalized in the big moments to take four-of-six first sets, gaining a significant leg up for the remainder of the match. Northwestern stole what proved to be their final point of the 2021 season on court four, with Crowley defeating Faa-Hviding in straight sets. Then Texas A&M took control. No. 25 Makarova blitzed through Maria Shusharina in a 6-0, 6-2 result which brought the team score to 2-1 in Northwestern’s favor. The Tustin, California, native McQuaid dismantled Christina Hand in a 6-2, 6-0 affair on court six to even the match at 2-2. The Dripping Springs, Texas, native Goldsmith put the Wildcats on the ropes with a 7-5, 6-1 win over No. 120 Clarissa Hand to make it a 3-2 Aggie lead.

Over on court three, Townsend spent a great deal of time exchanging blows with Byrne, with neither player winning a service game in the first set until the score reached 4-4. From there, Townsend once again broke serve and held her own for the 6-4 first set victory. By the time she reached her second set, Townsend was only one of two matches remaining on the courts, with Wollongong, Australia, native McBryde challenging Pozo to the third set on court five. In a style reminiscent of her Second-Round clinch victory in 2019 against the Texas Longhorns, Townsend completed a 7-5 showing in the second set to push A&M to the Round of 16.

In individual accomplishments, Makarova added yet another singles victory to bring her team-leading record to 25-6 overall this season. The senior is 2-0 in NCAA Tournament singles and boasts a dual match record of 17-4. Townsend clinched her third match of the year on Saturday and is personally responsible for the fourth and final point in both of A&M’s victories in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships. The junior now holds a 20-9 overall record on the season and is the second Aggie on the roster to reach the 20-win threshold in the 2021 campaign.

In the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies improve to 29-25 overall, making their sixth appearance in the Round of 16 in the last eight years. Since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012-13, A&M boasts a 17-7 record in the big dance with an 5-2 mark in the second round. As a head coach, Mark Weaver has reached the Round of 16 three times and has reached that threshold twice consecutively.

UP NEXT

The No. 10 Texas A&M women’s tennis team advances to the Round of 16, where the Aggies will square off against either the No. 7 seed Florida State Seminoles or the SEC-rival Auburn Tigers on May 16th. All matches remaining in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship will take place at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Stadium in Orlando, Florida, with select matches to be aired on the Tennis Channel.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On his feelings after advancing to the Round of 16…

“We are very happy to be moving on once again to the Sweet 16. I am so proud of our girls for the tenacity and resiliency of our team. We have faced so much adversity this season and we have found ways to make it over each hurdle, which has made us stronger. Being ranked No. 10 in the nation and having to play on the road when your team clearly deserved to host was very challenging emotionally. With that being said, we handled it extremely well and came up with an excellent win against a very good team on their home courts to advance.”

On Kayta Townsend’s tenacity to win the match…

“I loved seeing the confidence and poise by Katya there at the end to clinch this win for our team. In the locker room before the match, we talked about each person taking care of their court, and we encouraged everyone to have the desire to get the big wins in the biggest moments. Katya did just that for us today, and I’m very excited to see what’s next for her and our group.”

Junior Katya Townsend

On clinching A&M’s trip to the Round of 16…

“It was just a great experience being able to clinch again for the team. Two years ago, I clinched to get to the Sweet 16 against Texas and this reminded me of that moment. Every single person on this team made this win possible, and I’m grateful to be able to play next to every one of these girls. As always Jordan (Szabo) did an amazing job of believing in me and motivating every court he was on.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

No. 10 Texas A&M 4, No. 21 Northwestern 2

NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships – Second Round

Vandy Christie Tennis Center – Evanston, Illinois

Singles Competition

1. #25 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Maria Shusharina (NU) 6-0, 6-2

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. #120 Clarissa Hand (NU) 7-5, 6-1

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Julie Byrne (NU) 6-4, 7-5

4. Briana Crowley (NU) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-0, 6-1

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Caroline Pozo (NU) 2-6, 6-2, 2-3, unfinished

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Christina Hand (NU) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles Competition

1. #77 Julie Byrne / Briana Crowley (NU) def. #27 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-3

2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Christina Hand / Clarissa Hand (NU) 5-3, unfinished

3. Hannah McColgan / Caroline Pozo (NU) def. Riley McQuaid / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-2

Order of Finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (4,1,6,2,3)

POSTMATCH NOTES

· The Maroon & White climb to an impressive 21-7 overall this year and have won eight of their last ten matches.

· The Aggies were ranked as the No. 10 team in the latest Oracle ITA Women’s Team Rankings and were selected as an at-large representative of the Southeastern Conference in the tournament field.

· Texas A&M is the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships.

· Northwestern finishes 19-6 overall and concludes its postseason run with a 1-1 ledger in the NCAA Championships.

· In the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies improve to 29-25 overall, making their sixth appearance in the Round of 16 in the last eight years.