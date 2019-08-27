BRENHAM, Texas — Sophomore quarterback Brock Landis scored seven touchdowns to lead the No. 11 Blinn College football team to a 62-7 victory over Texas A&T in Saturday night’s season opener at Cub Stadium.

“We have been grinding all summer, so it is nice for the season to actually be here and to see what these kids can do,” said Ryan Mahon, Blinn head coach. “Our offense was really fast and hard to cover, and our defense was really impressive and scored on a fumble recovery, so that was exciting.”

Landis led Blinn’s offense with seven touchdowns, scoring six in the first half for the Buccaneers to lead 42-0.

“Landis did a really good job tonight of taking it one play at a time and executing,” Mahon said.

In the first quarter, Landis connected with Trea Shropshire for Blinn’s first two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead. The first touchdown pass was for 38 yards with 8:29 on the clock, while the second touchdown pass was for 18 yards with 4:07 showing.

In the second quarter, Landis threw a 22-yard pass to Kadrian Hammond in the end zone for the Buccaneers to pull ahead 21-0 with 13:15 remaining. At the 6:34 mark, Landis rushed in the ball from the 14-yard-line to extend Blinn’s lead to 28-0.

Landis connected with Eric Peterson for a 43-yard touchdown pass for the Buccaneers to lead 35-0 with 4:38 left until the half. Landis delivered a 45-yard pass to Marquise Doucette with 1:22 left in the second quarter.

Defensive lineman Joshua Ellison got into the scoring action in the third quarter, recovering a fumble for a 30-yard touchdown return for Blinn to lead 49-0 with 8:18 left.

Texas A&T scored its lone touchdown at the 5:07 mark in the third quarter. Blinn concluded the quarter with a touchdown as Landis sent the ball to Danny Gray with 3:54 left for the Buccaneers to lead 55-7.

Blinn scored its final touchdown in the fourth quarter as freshman Xavion West stepped into the quarterback position and rushed the ball in from the 11-yard-line for Blinn to take a 62-7 lead with 8:05 left.

Next, the Buccaneers will open conference play against Tyler Junior College on Saturday, August 31, at 7 p.m. at Cub Stadium. The game will feature the Blinn College Cheer and Dance National Championship Ring Ceremony.