No. 11 Tennessee falls to No. 25 Texas A&M on the road, 68-63

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tennessee men's basketball fell on the road 68-63 to Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

The No. 11 Vols started on a 9-0 run after Jonas Aidoo made two free throws, Jahmai Mashack scored on a three-pointer then Aidoo scored again followed by a Zakai Zeigler bucket.

The No. 25 Aggies cut the lead to 13-10 later on following a Julius Marble jump shot. However, the Vols responded with an 8-1 run.Olivier Nkamhoua scored, Santiago Vescovi made a three-pointer, Nkamhoua made a free throw and Tobe Awaka scored on a layup for a 21-14 lead.

The Aggies hung around and then manufactured an 11-2 run trailing 27-20, which gave them their first lead of the game at 31-29.

The Vols were able to tie the game going into halftime after Awaka scored on a layup at the buzzer, making it 31-31.

Tennessee didn't shoot it well from deep in the first half, just 20 percent from the field on 3 of 15 shooting. Their nine first half turnovers allowed the Aggies to come back.

Wade Taylor IV had 15 points in the first half for Texas A&M. Aidoo, Nkamhoua and Awaka each had six points to lead Tennessee.

Tennessee picked up six fouls through the first 2:30 of the second half. In that span, Aidoo and Zeigler both picked up their third foul and had to go to the bench to avoid more foul trouble.

Texas A&M built their biggest lead of the game going up 50-41.

Tennessee would pull within one point a couple of times, but going into the final media timeout, they trailed 61-58.

After an Aggies free throw, Zeigler made a three-pointer to cut the lead to 62-61 with 2:18 to go.

Texas A&M extended their lead to 64-61 after two free throws from Marble. Zeigler scored on a layup with 25 seconds to go to make it a one point game again.

Tennessee forced a steal after that, but Taylor stole it right back for the Aggies. He was fouled and sunk both free throws. The Vols missed a three-pointer on their next attempt and the Aggies would go on to win 68-63.

Taylor finished with 25 for the Aggies. Marble had 21 points. Vescovi had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Zeigler had 14 points and 4 assists.

The Vols fall to 9-6 in conference play. They play South Carolina next on Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.