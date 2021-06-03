No. 11 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Dominates No. 23 Mississippi State

A&M opened the match capturing the doubles point for the 10th time in 11 matches this spring

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s tennis team posted a 6-1 win at No. 23 Mississippi State Friday night at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre. The Aggies improved to 9-2 on the year and 4-1 in league play with the win as the Bulldogs fells to 9-4 overall and 0-3 against the SEC.

“I thought we bounced back nicely today and showed a lot of maturity as a team,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We handled adversity very well and responded when Mississippi State made a push in the second sets of the singles matches. The score was 6-1, but that was not indicative of the battles we had today. We are very happy for our team as they stayed resilient and gritty today. Time to rest up and get over to Oxford to prepare for another fight on Sunday.”

A&M opened the match capturing the doubles point for the 10th time in 11 matches this spring. Pierce Rollins and Valentin Vacherot posted a 6-3 win on court three over Nemanja Malesevic and Nicolas Ocana to improve to 6-1 in dual matches. The day’s first point was clinched by A&M’s Hady Habib and Noah Schachter winning 6-4 on the middle court over Alberto Colas and Giovanni Oradini.

The Aggies maintained all of the momentum heading into singles action as they claimed five of six first sets. No. 13 Habib doubled A&M’s lead with a 6-2, 6-1 victory on court one over No. 36 Oradini to improve to 5-0 in league play. No. 33 Carlos Aguilar pushed A&M’s advantage to 3-0 as he raced to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Malesevic on court three.

The visitors clinched the win after Mississippi State registered their lone point of the day with a win on court five. A&M’s fourth point was secured by No. 4 Vacherot on court two over No. 87 Florian Broska 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 as the senior posted his 75th career duals win. The win moved Vacherot into a tie for third on A&M’s career singles wins list with Ante Matejivic.

No. 116 Schachter followed Vacherot’s win with a 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(4) win over Colas. A&M freshman Raphael Perot improved to 5-0 in SEC play with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 win over Gregor Ramskogler on court six.

