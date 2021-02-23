No. 14 Aggie Golf Grabs First Day Lead at Border Olympics

The Aggies completed 35 of 36 scheduled holes of golf, as just two of 18 teams in the field completed the first and second rounds.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team takes a two-stroke lead into the final day of the 2021 Border Olympics on Tuesday after darkness halted play at the Laredo Country Club on Monday.

The Aggies completed 35 of 36 scheduled holes of golf, as just two of 18 teams in the field completed the first and second rounds. At 4-over par, the Aggies hold a two-stroke lead over Texas (+6) , followed by Houston (+7), Sam Houston State (+8), Illinois State (+12), UTSA (+15), Kent State (+18), Baylor (+19), Louisiana (+19) and ULM (+20) to round out the top 10.

Junior Sam Bennett, from Madisonville, Texas, grabbed a share of the first day lead at 4-under with Texas’ Hunter Ostrom. Senior Dan Erickson was tied for third at 2-under and junior Walker Lee was tied for seventh at even par. Bennett and Lee carded first round scores of 3-under 69, while Erickson posted a 1-under 71. Rounding out the Aggie scorers was senior Brandon Smith (t64) and freshman Daniel Rodrigues (t70).



Head Coach Brian Kortan said: