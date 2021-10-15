No. 16 Aggies Fall to Top-Ranked Texas

Brown also clocked a 1:49.47 to take third in the 200 fly and had the second-fastest time in the 100 fly (49.14).

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 16 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team dropped a dual-style meet against top-ranked Texas, 185-107, Friday night inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

Sophomore Victor Povzner placed first on the 1-meter (380.70), posting the highest finish by Aggie on the night. Freshman Allen Bottego made his collegiate debut, registering a third-place finish on both the 1-meter (372.08) and 3-meter (394.73).

The 200 medley relay team of senior Kaloyan Bratanov, juniors Jace Brown & Andres Puente and freshman Tyler Hulet started off the swimming events with a third-place finish (1:29.68).

Puente notched two top-three finishes, claiming second in the 100 breast with a time of 55.70, followed by a time of 2:00.25 in the 200 breast to take third.

Brown also clocked a 1:49.47 to take third in the 200 fly and had the second-fastest time in the 100 fly (49.14).

Freshman Trey Dickey posted a time of 9:12.98 in the 1,000 free, which was good for third. The Richardson, Texas, native also added a third-place finish in the 500 free (4:30.20).

Freshman Munzy Kabbara recorded the second-fastest time in the 200 IM at 1:50.23 in his collegiate debut.

Sophomores Collin Fuchs, Kraig Bray & Carter Nelson along with Brown helped the 400 free relay team post the second-best time (3:01.73) to close out the event.

The Aggies will return to action Nov. 5th as they host TCU.

Results

3-meter – Allen Bottego – 394.73

1-meter – Victor Povzner – 380.70*

200 medley relay – Tyler Hulet, Andres Puente, Jace Brown, Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:29.68

1,000 free – Trey Dickey – 9:12.98

200 free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:40.47

100 back – Tyler Hulet – 49.42

100 breast – Andres Puente – 55.70

200 fly – Jace Brown – 1:49.47

50 free – Kraig Bray – 20.93

100 free – Collin Fuchs – 45.03

200 back – Anze Fers Erzen – 1:47.58

200 breast – Andres Puente – 2:00.25

500 free – Trey Dickey – 4:30.20

100 fly – Jace Brown – 49.14

200 IM – Munzy Kabbara – 1:50.23

400 free relay – Collin Fuchs, Kraig Bray, Carter Nelson, Jace Brown – 3:01.73