No. 16 Aggies Rout Panthers, 53-3

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Moose Muhammad III hauled in two touchdown passes and the Aggies put on an impressive offensive display to help No. 16 Texas A&M rout Prairie View A&M, 52-3, Saturday afternoon inside Kyle Field.

Muhammad III added a team-high 77 yards receiving off five receptions. Zach Calzada went 10-of-14 passing for 150 yards and two scores before he was relieved of his duties by Blake Bost in the fourth quarter.

The Aggie defense was locked down, allowing just 7 total passing yards, which is the fewest opponent passing yardage in a game since 2008.

After a quick Prairie View A&M three-and-out to begin the game, Isaiah Spiller accounted for 42 of the next drive’s 55 yards as he capped off the Aggies’ scoring drive with an 11-yard rush to the left side. On the ensuing drive, the Aggie defense halted the Prairie View A&M player in his tracks to turn the ball over on downs and set the offense up with prime field position on the Panthers’ 34-yard line.

Zach Calzada found Jalen Wydermyer for 17 yards on a crossing route to open the drive, followed by three consecutive rushes by Devon Achane as he scored from 1-yard out to give the Aggies an early 14-0 advantage. Three plays later, Antonio Johnson laid the boom on the Panthers QB, forcing him to lose the ball and set up Aaron Hansford with a 17-yard scoop-and-score.

Seth Small ended the following drive with a 27-yard field goal to give him sole possession of Texas A&M’s all-time leading scorer, finishing the game with 371 career points.

Nearing the 8:48 mark of the second quarter, the Maroon & White orchestrated a 7-play, 64-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a Muhammad III 33-yard TD reception to make it 31-0, Aggies.

Achane (1-yard rush) and Muhammad III (30-yard reception) both added a score in the third quarter to extend the lead to 45-0. Prairie View A&M tacked on a field goal from 25 yards before the Maroon & White ended their scoring for the game with a 8-yard rush into the end zone by Amari Daniels.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 16 Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3

Kyle Field (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

November 20, 2021

Team Notes

- The Aggies scored on each of their first seven drives of the game, six of which were touchdowns to go along with an additional 27-yard field goal from senior and Texas A&M all-time scoring leader PLK Seth Small.

- The Texas A&M defense allowed just 7 yards through the air, the fewest opponent passing yards allowed in a game since Sept. 9, 2008 when Army had just 4 yards. Aggies allowed just 46 yards of total offense in the first half, including just 2 yards through the air.

- A&M’s 38 points in the first half were the most the Aggies have tallied through the first two quarters this season.

- The Aggies’ 52 points in the victory were the most in a game since topping Lamar 62-3 in 2019.

- The Aggies honored 15 seniors and graduates prior to their final game at Kyle Field: Tyler Bulthuis, Travis Pepin, Daniel Bushland, Tyler Ondrusek, Reinard Britz, Justin Mellenbruch, Reese Mason, Galen Gallagher, Micheal Clemons, Aaron Hansford, Jahmir Johnson, Tyree Johnson, Leon O’Neal Jr., Seth Small and Jayden Peevy.

- Today’s captains against Prairie View A&M were WR Ainias Smith, RB Isaiah Spiller, DL DeMarvin Leal and OL Kenyon Green.

Individual Notes

- Sophomore RB Devon Achane recorded the sixth multi-touchdown game of his career with two trips to the end zone in the first half.

- Achane moved into 24th on A&M’s single-season all-purpose yards list, adding 79 in the game to put his season total at 1,328 yards.

- Junior RB Isaiah Spiller moved into the top 10 on A&M’s all-time career carries list, upping his total to 530 by game’s end, good for 10th on the list.

- Freshman WR Moose Muhammad III recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career, hauling in 33- and 30-yard passes in the end zone. He finished the game leading all wideouts with five catches for 77 yards.

- Freshman RB Amari Daniels ran the ball 8 yards into the end zone in the third quarter for the first score of his young career. Daniels ended the game with a team-high 70 rushing yards off eight rushes.

- Junior TE Jalen Wydermyer extended his string of games with a reception to 34, dating back to his first game in Maroon & White.

- Graduate Aaron Hansford scored the first touchdown of his career on a 17-yard scoop-and-score play after sophomore DB Antonio Johnson took down the Prairie View QB for the first sack and forced fumble of his career.

- After three made PATs in the first quarter, senior PLK Seth Small sailed a 27-yard field goal through the uprights to take sole possession of A&M’s all-time career scoring record, passing 2011 Lou Groza Award winner Randy Bullock. He finished the game scoring nine points to up his career total to 371.

- Small’s 371 career points also put him in a tie for seventh with Leigh Tiffin of Alabama on the SEC’s all-time career scoring list.