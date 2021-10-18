No. 16 Aggies Welcome TCU for Alumni Weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 16 Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team welcomes TCU for an alumni weekend dual-style matchup on Friday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The meet is open to the public and admission is free.



The Maroon & White look to bounce back after dropping a dual meet against top-ranked Texas. Despite the loss, several Aggies clinched top-three finishes in a tough matchup. Trey Dickey earned SEC Men's Freshman of the Week for his third-place finish in the 500 (4:30.20) and 1000 free (9:12.98).



On the diving side, Victor Povzner continued his success on the 1-meter, posting his second-consecutive first-place finish with a score of 380.70 against Texas, which was the highest finish by an Aggie. Freshman Allen Bottego impressed in his collegiate debut, recording a third-place finish on both the 1-meter (372.08) and 3-meter (394.73).



The Aggies and Horned Frogs met last season, with the Maroon & White tallying 11 first-place finishes en route to a 180-116 win. Ethan Gogulski led the way, sweeping the backstroke events.



Live results can be found here. The meet will also be streamed on SEC Network+.



Texas A&M's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 21st annual canned food drive, AggiesCAN, benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry throughout the month of November. Anyone who wants to donate is welcome to bring cans to the TCU meet, with the collection beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aggies can also participate through the text-to-donate method. To donate, simply text “AggiesCAN” (as one word, no spaces) to 313131. For more information visit 12thMan.com/AggiesCAN or bvfb.org/AggiesCAN.



Schedule of Events

200 Medley Relay

1000 Free

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

50 Free

1-meter (women)

3-meter (men)

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

3-meter (women)

1-meter (men)