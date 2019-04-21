COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s tennis team saw their run at the SEC Tournament come to an end in the semifinals at the hands of No. 1 Georgia (23-0), 4-0, Saturday afternoon at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (22-7) will learn their NCAA Tournament destination on the selection show at 5:30 p.m. (CT) on Monday, April 29.

“One of the main keys was the doubles point, we have had a great record there to start matches and that was a very winnable doubles point that could have made a very big difference in the match today,” Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver said. “Anytime you are playing the No. 1 team in the country it is going to be tough to find four singles wins. Even with that it was a very competitive tennis match that they score doesn’t necessarily portray. In several of those singles matches, they could have gone either way and we were in pretty good position in the three matches that did not finish. We had our chances out there and I think that is a huge improvement from we played them a couple weeks ago.”

The Aggies saw their streak of five straight doubles points come to an end as the Bulldogs claimed wins on courts one and three. UGA’s Katarina Jokic and Lourdes Carle topped A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova on court one, 6-1, followed by the clinching win on court three by Meg Kowalski and Marta Gonzalez over A&M’s Riley McQuaid and Lucia Quiterio, 6-3.

A&M was able to capture a pair of first sets in singles action and forced third sets on a pair of courts, but were unable to turn the momentum in their favor. Georgia doubled their lead, 2-0, with a 6-2, 6-0 win on court five by Elena Christofi over McQuaid. The this point came from No. 62 Wolff over A&M’s Renee McBryde, 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 on court four. The final point was secured by No. 64 Carle on court three, 6-4, 6-4 over A&M’s Makarova.

With the loss, the Aggies fell to 7-7 all-time in the SEC Tournament, reaching the semifinals in the 2013, 2014 and 2019 tournament.