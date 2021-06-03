No. 2 Texas A&M Gears Up for SEC Tournament Semifinal Against Georgia

The Aggies beat the Bulldogs by 12 in their only meeting in the regular season.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — No. 2 Texas A&M women’s basketball continues its stay in the Palmetto State on Saturday, as the Aggies will take on No. 16 Georgia in the SEC Tournament Semifinals. Tip is slated for 3 p.m. CT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The SEC Tournament Semifinal battle will be broadcast to a nationwide television audience on ESPNU, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app. Fans are also invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 93.7 FM The Zone in the Brazos Valley with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call.

In the Aggies SEC Quarterfinal matchup against LSU, the Maroon & White recorded a 77-58 victory with five players scoring in double figures. Texas A&M (23-1) improved to 11-7 all-time in the Southeastern Conference tournament and boasts a 7-2 record in opening rounds since joining the league in 2012-13. Saturday’s battle will be A&M’s sixth SEC Tournament Semifinal appearance in nine seasons.

Senior guard Kayla Wells led the way with a team-high 16 points to go along with six rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Alexis Morris sparked the team off the bench with 13 points, while Jordan Nixon, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson each finished with 12. Aaliyah Wilson crashed the glass against the Tigers, completing the game with a career-high 15 rebounds. Wilson’s new career high tied Kelsey Bone for the second-most rebounds by an Aggie in an SEC Tournament game.

The balanced scoring effort was joined by a strong performance on the defensive end of the court, as A&M held LSU to its second lowest field-goal percentage this season at 28.1% overall. The Maroon & White were also able to capitalize down low, winning the battle for points in the paint by a 40-14 margin. Rebounding was key for the Aggies success, as the team outrebounded LSU 44-34.

Under the guidance of SEC Coach of the Year Joni Taylor, the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-5) arrive in Saturday’s semifinal matchup coming off a 78-66 win over the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia had four players in double figures, with Jenna Staiti and Maya Caldwell each logging 20 points apiece. The Lady Bulldogs finished the SEC regular season with a 10-5 record, with all but one of their losses coming against ranked opponents.