COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Isaiah Spiller, Devon Achane and Ainias Smith accounted for all five A&M touchdowns as the No. 21 Aggies topped Missouri, 35-14, Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Stadium.

The Aggie offense dominated the Tigers run defense, rushing for a combined 283 yards and three touchdowns on the day. Spiller finished with 168 yards off 20 carries and a score, while Achane recorded 16 rushes for 124 yards and two scores.

Smith led the wideouts with three catches for 34 yards and two scores.

Missouri received the ball first, but the Aggie defense had other plans. Just five plays into the initial drive, Jaylon Jones picked off the Missouri QB and set the Aggies up in prime field position on the Tigers' 22-yard line. A&M capitalized quickly with a 4-play, 22-yard scoring drive capped off by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Zach Calzada to Smith on the right side.

The Maroon & White defense remained stout, forcing a Mizzou three-and-out on the following drive. A&M continued its scoring success as it put together a trio of 10-plus yard plays, before Spiller took a handoff up the middle and found daylight, running it 48 yards to the house to give the Aggies a 14-0 lead.

After a stalled Mizzou drive, Achane took control, accounting for 68 of the drive's 83 yards, and finished it off with a 20-yard TD run. Antonio Johnson jumped in front of a Tiger receiver on the ensuing drive, grabbing his first career interception, but the Aggies were unable to put points on the board.

Nearing the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, Missouri answered with a 32-yard touchdown run by Tyler Badie to make it 21-7. The Maroon & White responded with a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped off by Calzada connecting with Smith from 11 yards for his second score of the game to give the Aggies a 28-7 advantage going into half.

Coming out of the locker room, Missouri struck first as it put together a 14-play drive that resulted in a 7-yard TD rush by Dominic Lovett. The Aggies marched methodically down the field, ending the 12-play, 75-yard drive with four straight rushes by Achane before he scored from the 1-yard line to go up 35-14 and cap off the scoring for the game.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 21 Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14

Memorial Stadium (Columbia, Mo.)

October 16, 2021

Team Notes

- Texas A&M was 4-for-4 in the red zone against the Tigers and has now scored on 11 of its last 12 trips to the red zone, dating back to the New Mexico game.

- A&M matched its season high, originally set against Kent State, with 29 first downs in the victory.

- The Aggies intercepted multiple passes in a game for the second time this season after also picking off Kent State twice in the season opener.

- A&M’s 21 points in the first quarter were the most it has scored in the opening period since a 21-point performance against then-No. 9 Tennessee in 2016. It’s the most the Aggies have put up in any quarter since the 2020 Orange Bowl when they scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

- The Aggies’ road victory over Missouri marks the first time they have won in Columbia since topping the Tigers 51-14 in 1999.

- Today’s captains against Missouri were WR Ainias Smith, RB Isaiah Spiller, DL DeMarvin Leal and OL Kenyon Green.

Individual Notes

- Junior WR Ainais Smith notched the sixth multi-touchdown game of his career with a pair of scores through the air in the first half. Smith scored on a 2-yard grab in the end zone to give A&M the lead early in the first quarter and later in the half hauled in an 11-yard pass in the second quarter.

- Smith’s 15 career touchdown catches ties him for eighth on A&M’s all-time career list with Malcome Kennedy (2011-14).

- Junior RB Isaiah Spiller recorded the 14th 100-yard game of his career, fourth of the year, racking up a season-best 168 yards against Missouri to up his career total to 2,641 which moves him in to 12th all-time at A&M.

- Spiller’s 48-yard sprint to the end zone in the first quarter marked his fifth touchdown in the last six games.

- Sophomore RB Devon Achane eclipsed the century mark on the ground for the second time this season when he racked up 124 yards against Missouri. His two touchdowns in the game marked the third multi-touchdown game of his career, second of the season.

- Junior TE Jalen Wydermyer extended his streak to 30 straight games with a reception as he also moved up A&M’s all-time career receiving yards list, upping his career total to 1,231 after tallying 29 against Missouri. He currently ranks second among tight ends and No. 27 among all Aggies.

- Sophomore DB Jaylon Jones recorded his first interception of the season, second of his career, when he picked off Missouri on its own 39-yard line on the opening drive of the game. Jones returned the ball 17 yards to set up an early touchdown for the Aggies.

- Sophomore DB Antonio Johnson also record a first quarter interception, the first of his career which he returned 6 yards.

- Graduate DL Micheal Clemson added a tackle for loss to make it five straight games with at least 1.0 TFL.

- Freshman LB Edgerrin Cooper made a career high eight tackles in the game to lead the Aggie defense, including seven solo takedowns.