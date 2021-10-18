No. 21 Aggies Host TCU in Dual Meet

Texas A&M's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is collecting donations for its 21st annual canned food drive, AggiesCAN, benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to host TCU Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium to begin Alumni Weekend in Aggieland.

The Aggies dominated TCU last year with sophomore Emme Nelson logging the fastest time in the 200 breast and helping her team to victory in the 400 medley relay. Sophomore Chloe Stepanek took first in the 200 free and also aided in the 400 medley relay team’s top finish.

Stepanek has recorded three individual top finishes in the freestyle events so far this season, dropping time in the 200 free to take first against the Longhorns the last time out. Junior Abby Grottle and freshman Aviv Barzelay have become key parts of the Maroon & White’s success with impressive performances in the distance and backstroke events, respectively.

Senior Aimee Wilson has started off strong on the springboards this year, earning SEC Women’s Diver of the Week following the season opener at Houston, and later posting a third-place finish on the 3-meter at the Aggies’ last meet with Texas.

The meet will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, and admission to the meet is free. Live results can be found here, and the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Texas A&M's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 21st annual canned food drive, AggiesCAN, benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry throughout the month of November. Anyone who wants to donate is welcome to bring cans to the TCU meet, with the collection beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aggies can also participate through the text-to-donate method. To donate, simply text “AggiesCAN” (as one word, no spaces) to 313131. For more information visit 12thMan.com/AggiesCAN or bvfb.org/AggiesCAN.

Schedule of Events

200 Medley Relay

1,000 Free

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

50 Free

1-meter (women)

3-meter (men)

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

3-meter (women)

1-meter (men)

400 IM