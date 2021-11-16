No. 21 Women’s Swimming Set to Host Annual Art Adamson Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 21 women's swimming & diving team will host its annual Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium Wednesday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Nov. 19. The Aggies will compete against Nevada, TCU, No. 17 USC and LSU. Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. daily, with finals to start at 5:30 daily. The event is open to the public and admission is free.



Sophomore Chloe Stepanek boasts five individual top finishes this season, with four being in the freestyle events. Against TCU, Stepanek did not compete in her usual events and still tacked on a pair of top times in the 100 back and 500 free.



Junior Abby Grottle has been an impressive addition for the Aggies, tallying back-to-back top finishes the last time out against TCU in the 1,000 and 200 free, seeing a slight time drop in the 200 free from the Texas meet.



As a team, the Aggies posted the top time or score in all 16 events against the Horned Frogs, while 14 different swimmers dropped time in at least one event in the dual meet victory.



This is the Aggies' ninth consecutive season hosting the Art Adamson Invite. They are set for another first-place finish after taking first last year with LSU coming in second.



Live results can be found here, and the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.



Art Adamson Invitational Schedule

Wednesday, November 17: Live Stats / Watch (finals only)

9:30 a.m. Prelims

5:30 p.m. Finals - 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 400 medley relay



Thursday, November 18: Live Stats / Watch (finals only)

9:30 a.m. Prelims

5:30 p.m. Finals - 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 800 free relay



Friday, November 19: Live Stats / Watch (finals only)

9:30 a.m. Prelims

2:30 p.m. 1,650 free finals

5:30 p.m. Finals – 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay