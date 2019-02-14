COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 22 Texas A&M Softball defeated Prairie View A&M via the run-rule, 8-0, behind a three-hit performance in the circle by Kendall Potts Wednesday at Davis Diamond.

Potts (1-0) fanned six and allowed only three hits in five innings to earn her first complete-game victory in an Aggie uniform.

It didn’t take long for Texas A&M (5-1) to get on the board as Morgan Smith crushed a leadoff home run, the first of her career. The freshman went 2-for-2 on the night with a triple, home run, two RBI and two runs.

Kelbi Fortenberry matched her career high with three hits on the night including a triple and a double. The junior recorded an RBI and accounted for three of the Aggies’ runs, setting a new career-high.

KEY INNINGS

B1| Morgan Smith led off the game with a solo shot over the center field wall. Fortenberry followed with a triple to left before touching home on a Dani Elder sacrifice fly. A&M 2, PVAMU 0

B2| Morgan Smith recorded a triple to right before being plated by a single to center from Fortenberry. Baylee Klingler singled down the right field line to score Fortenberry. A&M 4, PVAMU 0

B3| Elder walked to lead off the third inning before Gabby Moreno singled to right. Ashlynn Walls delivered a bases-clearing triple down the right field line, her first extra-base hit on the year. A Morgan Smith sacrifice fly scored Walls to extend the Aggies lead to seven. Fortenberry doubled to left, and later scored on an Abby Smith bases-loaded walk. A&M 8, PVAMU 0

Top Offensive Players:

Kelbi Fortenberry | 3-for-3, RBI, 3B, 2B, 3 R, SB

Morgan Smith | 2-for-2, 2 RBI, HR, 3B, 2R

Pitching Breakdown:

Kendall Potts (1-0) – W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K, 4 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On Kendall Potts…

“I thought she threw well, she is getting her speed back up where she wants to be. I think that she got comfortable as the game went on. When she missed she didn’t miss by much, which I was happy about. She didn’t miss over the plate. I think overall it was a good outing for her and a good start. We are just trying to be smart about how we managed her and especially last weekend when the weather was so brutal. We have a lot to learn about her, so we are try to get a feel for her on back-to-back days.”

On Morgan Smith…

“I really like the way Morgan Smith approaches her at bat. She’s a high IQ kind of kid and knows what she is doing at the plate, makes adjustments and really learns from one pitch to the next. Sometimes you don’t see that in a freshman. They can get a little bit ahead of themselves, but she doesn’t. She is willing to take what they give her, does a really good job at the strike zone and strikes the ball well. I think she has done a nice job at two strikes too. So to see her get up there and hit a home run in the first at bat wasn’t was I expecting but it’s nice to see her have some power like that.”