No. 22 Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Blanks Mississippi State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 22 Texas A&M women’s tennis celebrated its first SEC home match with a decisive 4-0 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday night at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. With the win, the Aggies ascend to 10-3 with a 2-1 mark against their Southeastern Conference rivals, while the Bulldogs drop to 9-4 with a 1-4 mark against SEC opponents.

Friday night’s action began as always with doubles play, as the Aggies won both of their matches to secure the doubles point. No. 39 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith defeated the No. 41-ranked pairing of Tamara Racine and Magda Adaloglou by a 6-4 margin. A&M quickly followed that up as Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend recorded a 6-4 result against Lilian Poling and Chloe Cirotte to put the Maroon & White up 1-0. Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding held a 5-4 lead against Emma Antonaki and Alex Mikhailuk, but the match remained unfinished when the doubles point was clinched.

The Aggies transitioned into singles play with a 1-0 lead in hand for the eighth time this year, and A&M never looked back. Faa-Hviding continued her singles success on Friday with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Mikhailuk on court four to push the Maroon & White ahead 2-0. Makarova put the team on the verge of victory with a 7-5, 6-2 win on court one, and Texas A&M called on McBryde to record the clinch victory. The Wollongong, Australia, native logged a 6-1, 6-4 result on court five against Poling to finalize the 4-0 outcome.

With her victory Friday night, McBryde now leads all Aggies in clinch wins with three, also securing team victories against Washington State and in A&M’s SEC opener against South Carolina last week. The Moscow, Russia, native Makarova continues to pace the Aggies in singles victories with a 16-5 overall record this season, as well as an 8-3 start to dual match play. Faa-Hviding locked in her 10th overall singles victory this season and holds a perfect 9-0 dual match singles record.

Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver won his 99th match on Friday evening, and now boasts a 99-50 overall record since taking the helm in Aggieland in the 2015-16 season. Weaver will attempt to cross the century mark on Sunday afternoon, as the Aggies prepare to take on the Ole Miss Rebels.

UP NEXT

The No. 22 Aggies prepare for the second home event in their seven-match homestand on Sunday, March 7, as Texas A&M welcomes Ole Miss to the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center for a 12 p.m. first serve.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On earning a 4-0 SEC victory…

“It was a very decisive victory there. We talked in the pregame speech about how this one was going to be a battle, but sometimes battles can be won very decisively and that’s exactly what happened today. Mississippi State is a very good team, and they’re coming off an excellent win against Tennessee. It was good to beat them 4-0, and we were looking pretty good in the rest of the remaining matches as well, so it was a great day for the Aggies.”

On Dorthea Faa-Hviding’s play tonight…

“Very well done by Dorthea. She got off to a slightly slow start down 3-1, and we talked about raising her energy and raising her intensity. She won 10 straight games after that change there. She handled the conditions very well, even though the wind picked up mid-match. Dorthea, and really the entire team showed great composure and handled the conditions quite well.”

Senior Dorthea Faa-Hviding

On her overall performance against the Bulldogs…

“I started off pretty slow and I was a little bit nervous. I wasn’t really adjusting well to the conditions because the wind started picking up. Then, I was able to get going. [Head Coach] Mark [Weaver] told me to move my legs and focus on what I could control. Once I got my body going and got into the match, I played well. The conditions were difficult, so I wasn’t expecting to hit the pretty winners, but I feel like I fought well and did my best to win every single point. I’m really happy with the win.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

No. 22 Texas A&M 4, Mississippi State 0

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Singles Competition

1. #64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Tamara Racine (MSST) 7-5, 6-2

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. #69 Emma Antonaki (MSST) 0-6, 6-3, 5-6, unfinished

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Magda Adaloglou (MSST) 4-6, 6-2, 3-0, unfinished

4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Alex Mikhailuk (MSST) 6-3, 6-1

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Lilian Poling (MSST) 6-1, 6-4

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. Chloe Cirotte (MSST) 2-6, 6-1, 1-2, unfinished

Doubles Competition

1. #39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. #41 Tamara Racine / Magda Adaloglou (MSST) 6-4

2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Emma Antonaki / Alex Mikhailuk (MSST) 5-4, unfinished