No. 23 Women’s Hoops Opens Season Against A&M Corpus-Christi

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 23 Texas A&M women’s basketball team tips off the season Tuesday in the season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena.

Leading the Aggies, head coach Gary Blair enters the final season of his illustrious career. The hall of famer has racked up 838 career wins as a Division I head coach, which is fourth among active coaches and 12th all-time. Going into his 19th season with the Aggies, Blair is nine wins away from becoming the winningest basketball coach in A&M history, behind the great Dr. Shelby Metcalf, who won 438 men’s basketball games from 1963-1990. Blair is 15-3 in season openers while at the helm of Texas A&M.

In preseason polls, the team was projected to finish second in the Southeastern Conference by coaches in the league and third by media outlets. A&M returns eight players along with six newcomers. Notable returners include All-SEC Preseason Second Team selections Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells, as well as Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award Watchlist honoree Destiny Pitts.

Additions to the A&M roster include transfers Aaliyah Patty (Ohio State), Sydnee Roby (Miami) and Qadashah Hoppie (St. John’s). Patty and Roby have appeared in a combined 130 Division I games played, while Hoppie totes a Big East Freshman of the Year trophy and a Big East Second Team selection with her to Aggieland.

The Maroon & White are coming off a dominant exhibition matchup versus Oklahoma Baptist where the Aggies won 89-38. A&M held the Bison scoreless in the first quarter and jumped out to a 20-0 lead. The team never looked back and saw 13 players score in the 2021-22 season dress rehearsal.

In his ninth season as head coach for the Islanders, Royce Chadwick returns with the 2020 Southland Conference Coach of the Year award under his belt. A&M-Corpus Christi arrives to Aggieland following the 2020-21 season where the Islanders went 6-13 and 4-7 in Southland Conference play. The Islanders’ efforts are led by All-Conference Second Team selection, Alecia Westbrook, who led the team in scoring (12.1), rebounding (8.8) and assists (2.4) while being second in steals.

Texas A&M and A&M-Corpus Christi are set to faceoff for the sixth time, with the Aggies leading the series 5-0.