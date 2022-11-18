No. 24 Aggies blown out by the Buffalos in Myrtle Beach Invitational

The Aggies drop second game in the tournament by a large margin.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Texas A&M men's basketball team suffers second consecutive loss in the Myrtle Beach Invitational to the Colorado Buffaloes, losing 103-75 on Friday, Nov. 18.

The Aggies were unable to bounce back from yesterday's loss to Murray State.

Colorado played seamless on offensive as they shot an impressive 57.6% from the field and 50% from beyond the arch.

In the post-game press conference, Head Coach Buzz Williams was frustrated with the Aggies defense.

"To shoot 58 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3, whatever level of defense that would be considered, it's not near good enough."

The Aggies played decently on offense as they had three players score double digits. Junior guard Hayden Hefner led the team with his 13 points, junior forward Julius Marble and freshman forward Solomon Washington both finished with 12 points.

However, the lack of defense created a mountain that was too high to climb for the the Aggies.

This is the second loss in a row the Aggies have suffered since becoming ranked in the top 25.

The Aggies currently sit at 2-2 on the season and will take on the loser of the Boise State - Loyola Chicago game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. to finish out Myrtle Beach Invitational play.

