No. 3 Aggies Square Off Against No. 4 Georgia Saturday

Texas A&M has won the last two meetings against Georgia in Bryan-College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team closes out the regular season with a 9 a.m. matchup against No. 4 Georgia on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

Following the completion of the meet, Texas A&M will honor the program’s seniors.

Last time out, the Aggies (3-3, 2-3 SEC) knocked off No. 9 South Carolina, 10-9. In Fences, Haley Redifer earned Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors after defeating Trinity Hammerschmidt, 89-87. Redifer’s 89 is a season high and the highest by an Aggie in fences this season. Alexis Ortiz secured her point as she knocked off Jordan Allen, 81-74.

Caroline Dance led the Flat squad with an 87 to top Billi Brandner’s 74, earning MOP for her efforts. Mali Selman followed with a 78 to edge out Caroline Bald’s 77, before Devon Thomas triumphed over Kit Cunningham, 75-73, to earn her first collegiate win and secure a 3-2 Flat victory.

In Horsemanship, Hayley Riddle earned MOP after defeating Cora Wyers, 79-78. Riddle has earned MOP in three of her last four rides and holds a team-best 5-1 record. Cameron Crenwelge captured her third win of the season, scoring a 73.5 to best Taylor Kellam’s 72.5. Ella Petak closed out the event with a season high of 78 to eclipse Alexa Thorpe’s 76.5.

In Reining, Taylor Masson grabbed her first career victory, topping McKenzie Duncan, 71.5-69.5, before Lisa Bricker knocked off Chloe Stephenson, 70.5-67.5.

Georgia (3-3, 2-3 SEC) enters the contest following a 12-3 loss to Auburn on Feb. 27. The Bulldogs edged out the Aggies, 10-9, in the season opener in Georgia on Oct. 29.